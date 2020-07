7176 E Bank Dr

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool racquetball court clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool racquetball court hot tub

THIS CUTE 2 BEDROOM 1 FULL AND 1/2 BATH UNIT HAS LAMINATE FLOORING AND TILE IN WET AREAS. WATERSIDE COMMUNITY OFFERS GREAT AMENITIES INCLUDING A GATED ENTRANCE; CLUBHOUSE OR RECREATION CENTER; FITNESS CENTER; SWIMMING POOL; SPA; RACQUETBALL COURT; PRIVATE RESIDENCE USE BOAT RAMP INTO THE HILLSBOROUGH RIVER; GAZEBO; DOCK AND PICNIC AREA! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.



Ready first week of January 2020

CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.