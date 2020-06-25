All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 7105 Navin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7105 Navin Ave
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

7105 Navin Ave

7105 North Navin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7105 North Navin Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7105 Navin Ave Available 11/15/19 Awesome Home in Seminole Heights - Beautiful, vintage and custom with craftsman, real wood, hand made cabinetry and trim throughout. The home still has its hardwood floors throughout with tile in the bathroom and vintage checkered tile in the enclosed, air-conditioned sunroom, up front. There are large bedrooms with ample closet space for the age of the home. The carport comfortably fits 2 cars under cover and a third car fits in the driveway inside of the fully fenced in and very large yard.

BASIC LAWN CARE AND GAS IS INCLUDED IN THIS RENT PRICE! The stove and water heater are both gas and the dryer hook up is set for gas or electric so the power bill will be very affordable. The utility room has the washer/dryer hook up and space for your tools or storage.

Easy to see - for viewing call (813) 515-4882

Application Fee: $60.00 per person over 18
Admin Fee $150.00 Paid Upon Approval
Security Deposit $1500.00* additional deposit may be required based on credit
First Month Rent $1300.00 + $9.50 mo. Property Liability Insurance
Pet Fee: $250.00* per pet (must be owner approved)
*renter insurance to include canine bite rider, pet photo and current Vet records required

(RLNE4814220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7105 Navin Ave have any available units?
7105 Navin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7105 Navin Ave have?
Some of 7105 Navin Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7105 Navin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7105 Navin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7105 Navin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7105 Navin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7105 Navin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7105 Navin Ave offers parking.
Does 7105 Navin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7105 Navin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7105 Navin Ave have a pool?
No, 7105 Navin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7105 Navin Ave have accessible units?
No, 7105 Navin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7105 Navin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7105 Navin Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College