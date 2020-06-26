All apartments in Tampa
7103 S Mascotte St

7103 South Mascotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

7103 South Mascotte Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This renovated 2 bedroom apartment that is about 900 sqft in south tampa . This unit has been renovated with all new kitchen cabinets, appliances including refrigerator, range. Tile throughout with open feel. Nice updated bathroom. Central heating and air, washer/dryer, and onsite parking. Renovated unit with the following amenities:
-Renovated kitchen and bathroom
- Tile throughout
- Central heating and air conditioning
-Open family room concept
- Washer and Dryer included Apartment is located in quiet neighborhood near MacDill Air Force Base, West School Elementary, Robinson High School, parks, shopping centers, and public transportation.

7103 s Mascotte st, tampa FL 33616

I would be more than happy to answer any of your questions at 813 999 0381

(RLNE4919643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7103 S Mascotte St have any available units?
7103 S Mascotte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7103 S Mascotte St have?
Some of 7103 S Mascotte St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7103 S Mascotte St currently offering any rent specials?
7103 S Mascotte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7103 S Mascotte St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7103 S Mascotte St is pet friendly.
Does 7103 S Mascotte St offer parking?
Yes, 7103 S Mascotte St offers parking.
Does 7103 S Mascotte St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7103 S Mascotte St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7103 S Mascotte St have a pool?
No, 7103 S Mascotte St does not have a pool.
Does 7103 S Mascotte St have accessible units?
No, 7103 S Mascotte St does not have accessible units.
Does 7103 S Mascotte St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7103 S Mascotte St has units with dishwashers.
