This renovated 2 bedroom apartment that is about 900 sqft in south tampa . This unit has been renovated with all new kitchen cabinets, appliances including refrigerator, range. Tile throughout with open feel. Nice updated bathroom. Central heating and air, washer/dryer, and onsite parking. Renovated unit with the following amenities:

-Renovated kitchen and bathroom

- Tile throughout

- Central heating and air conditioning

-Open family room concept

- Washer and Dryer included Apartment is located in quiet neighborhood near MacDill Air Force Base, West School Elementary, Robinson High School, parks, shopping centers, and public transportation.



7103 s Mascotte st, tampa FL 33616



I would be more than happy to answer any of your questions at 813 999 0381



(RLNE4919643)