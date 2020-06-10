All apartments in Tampa
7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET
Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:31 PM

7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET

7102 South Kissimmee Street · (813) 802-8519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7102 South Kissimmee Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit AD · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This renovated 2 bedroom apartment that is about 900 sqft in south tampa . This unit has been renovated with all new kitchen cabinets, appliances including refrigerator, range. Tile throughout with open feel. Nice updated bathroom. Central heating and air, washer/dryer, and onsite parking. Renovated unit with the following amenities:
-Renovated kitchen and bathroom
- Tile throughout
- Central heating and air conditioning
-Open family room concept
- Washer and Dryer included Apartment is located in quiet neighborhood near MacDill Air Force Base, West School Elementary, Robinson High School, parks, shopping centers, and public transportation.

7103 s Mascotte st, tampa FL 33616

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET have any available units?
7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET have?
Some of 7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET does offer parking.
Does 7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET have a pool?
No, 7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET have accessible units?
No, 7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET has units with dishwashers.
