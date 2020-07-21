7101 S Mascotte St d

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils range oven

PORT OF TAMPA CONDO - Property Id: 153643



Lovely 2/1 pet friendly apartment waiting for you to make it your home!!!



This seamless open floor entry will dazzle your guests with a breath taking view just outside your private terrace.

Plenty of storage places and countless kitchen cabinets to store things. A warm and natural look for your sleeping quarters each accented with large closets. This rich home oozes with Hollywood!!!!!!

Enjoy the local shops, specialty eateries ,shopping centers and local attractions that Tampa Bay has to offer!!!!



CALL ME AT 7273006744 IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153643p

