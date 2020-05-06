701 South Albany Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606 Courier City - Oscawana
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Soho end unit townhouse. Only 2 blocks to Howard. Remodeled last year. Open floor plan with upgraded cabinets and counters. Both bedrooms with private baths and guest 1/2 bath downstairs for guest use. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 701 S Albany Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
701 S Albany Ave Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 S Albany Ave Unit 2 have?
Some of 701 S Albany Ave Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 S Albany Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
701 S Albany Ave Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 S Albany Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 S Albany Ave Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 701 S Albany Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 701 S Albany Ave Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 701 S Albany Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 S Albany Ave Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 S Albany Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 701 S Albany Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 701 S Albany Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 701 S Albany Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 701 S Albany Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 S Albany Ave Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
