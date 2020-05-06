All apartments in Tampa
701 S Albany Ave Unit 2
Last updated December 26 2019 at 5:55 AM

701 S Albany Ave Unit 2

701 South Albany Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

701 South Albany Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Soho end unit townhouse. Only 2 blocks to Howard. Remodeled last year. Open floor plan with upgraded cabinets and counters. Both bedrooms with private baths and guest 1/2 bath downstairs for guest use. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

