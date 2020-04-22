Rent Calculator
Tampa, FL
7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM
7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE
7001 Waterside Drive
No Longer Available
Location
7001 Waterside Drive, Tampa, FL 33617
Northeast Community
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Here is your chance to rent this 1 Bed 1 Bath waterfront community condo! Gated community includes pool and clubhouse. Waterfront and boats. Clean carpet and fresh paint. Hurry before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7001 WATERSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
