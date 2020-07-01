All apartments in Tampa
6902 N Duncan Ave

6902 Duncan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6902 Duncan Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE THAT SITS in the heart of tampa with a large yard. This home has plenty of storage and has a deck, back porch and a tree house. THIS HOME IS near Lowery Park Zoo and is also NEAR CHAMBERLAIN HIGH SCHOOL AND THE HOME DEPOT OFF OF FLORIDA AVE.This property will be freshly painted, have new flooring, new windows and will be remodeled. This property is pet friendly and is in a quiet neighborhood, right off of sligh ave, also within walking distance of the bus routes

call me at 813 999 0381 if you have any questions

6902 Duncan Ave, TAMPA FL 33604 CENTRAL TAMPA -

LARGE DRIVEWAY -CHAMBERLAIN HIGH SCOOL

(RLNE5072216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6902 N Duncan Ave have any available units?
6902 N Duncan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6902 N Duncan Ave have?
Some of 6902 N Duncan Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6902 N Duncan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6902 N Duncan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6902 N Duncan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6902 N Duncan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6902 N Duncan Ave offer parking?
No, 6902 N Duncan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6902 N Duncan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6902 N Duncan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6902 N Duncan Ave have a pool?
No, 6902 N Duncan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6902 N Duncan Ave have accessible units?
No, 6902 N Duncan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6902 N Duncan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6902 N Duncan Ave has units with dishwashers.

