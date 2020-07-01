6902 N Duncan Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE THAT SITS in the heart of tampa with a large yard. This home has plenty of storage and has a deck, back porch and a tree house. THIS HOME IS near Lowery Park Zoo and is also NEAR CHAMBERLAIN HIGH SCHOOL AND THE HOME DEPOT OFF OF FLORIDA AVE.This property will be freshly painted, have new flooring, new windows and will be remodeled. This property is pet friendly and is in a quiet neighborhood, right off of sligh ave, also within walking distance of the bus routes



call me at 813 999 0381 if you have any questions



6902 Duncan Ave, TAMPA FL 33604 CENTRAL TAMPA -



LARGE DRIVEWAY -CHAMBERLAIN HIGH SCOOL



