All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6808 S STERLING AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Tampa, FL
/
6808 S STERLING AVENUE
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:45 PM
1 of 1
6808 S STERLING AVENUE
6808 South Sterling Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6808 South Sterling Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Amenities
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3bedroom 2 bath for rent. Located in the desirable area of south Tampa. This home is located on a dead end street just outside of Macdill AFB
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6808 S STERLING AVENUE have any available units?
6808 S STERLING AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6808 S STERLING AVENUE have?
Some of 6808 S STERLING AVENUE's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6808 S STERLING AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6808 S STERLING AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6808 S STERLING AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6808 S STERLING AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 6808 S STERLING AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6808 S STERLING AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6808 S STERLING AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6808 S STERLING AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6808 S STERLING AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6808 S STERLING AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6808 S STERLING AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6808 S STERLING AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6808 S STERLING AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6808 S STERLING AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
