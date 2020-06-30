All apartments in Tampa
6808 S STERLING AVENUE
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:45 PM

6808 S STERLING AVENUE

6808 South Sterling Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6808 South Sterling Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3bedroom 2 bath for rent. Located in the desirable area of south Tampa. This home is located on a dead end street just outside of Macdill AFB

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

