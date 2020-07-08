All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6807 S Cortez Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6807 S Cortez Avenue
Last updated January 18 2020 at 6:17 AM

6807 S Cortez Avenue

6807 South Cortez Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Port Tampa City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6807 South Cortez Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 1/31/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6807 S Cortez Avenue have any available units?
6807 S Cortez Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 6807 S Cortez Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6807 S Cortez Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6807 S Cortez Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6807 S Cortez Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6807 S Cortez Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6807 S Cortez Avenue offers parking.
Does 6807 S Cortez Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6807 S Cortez Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6807 S Cortez Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6807 S Cortez Avenue has a pool.
Does 6807 S Cortez Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6807 S Cortez Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6807 S Cortez Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6807 S Cortez Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6807 S Cortez Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6807 S Cortez Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College