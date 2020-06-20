close to beaches, boat ramp, Macdill airforce base Spacious rooms, ceramic tile throughout, insulated windows, space to park your boat, RV multiple cars. Short term lease available " terms vary according to lease terms"
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.