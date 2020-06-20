All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:58 AM

6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD

6719 South West Shore Boulevard · (813) 382-1414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Port Tampa City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6719 South West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1457 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
close to beaches, boat ramp, Macdill airforce base Spacious rooms, ceramic tile throughout, insulated windows, space to park your boat, RV multiple cars. Short term lease available " terms vary according to lease terms"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln
Tampa, FL 33637
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity