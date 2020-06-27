6714 N 11th Street

Amenities

Quaint 3BR/1.5BA Home ft. Gorgeous Backyard Shade Trees! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Come see this very cute home in Tampa, with close access to 275! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Very large backyard with gorgeous shade trees; pet-friendly! Has stackable washer/dryer.



If you decide to apply, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE5021762)