6714 N 11th Street
6714 N 11th Street

6714 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6714 North 11th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint 3BR/1.5BA Home ft. Gorgeous Backyard Shade Trees! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Come see this very cute home in Tampa, with close access to 275! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Very large backyard with gorgeous shade trees; pet-friendly! Has stackable washer/dryer.

If you decide to apply, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5021762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 N 11th Street have any available units?
6714 N 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6714 N 11th Street have?
Some of 6714 N 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 N 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6714 N 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 N 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6714 N 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6714 N 11th Street offer parking?
No, 6714 N 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6714 N 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6714 N 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 N 11th Street have a pool?
No, 6714 N 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6714 N 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 6714 N 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 N 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6714 N 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
