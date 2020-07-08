Rent Calculator
6713 S JUANITA STREET
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6713 S JUANITA STREET
6713 South Juanita Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6713 South Juanita Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Convenient location, pet friendly, great storage options including boat parking/storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
450
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6713 S JUANITA STREET have any available units?
6713 S JUANITA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6713 S JUANITA STREET have?
Some of 6713 S JUANITA STREET's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6713 S JUANITA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6713 S JUANITA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 S JUANITA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 6713 S JUANITA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 6713 S JUANITA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6713 S JUANITA STREET offers parking.
Does 6713 S JUANITA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6713 S JUANITA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 S JUANITA STREET have a pool?
No, 6713 S JUANITA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6713 S JUANITA STREET have accessible units?
No, 6713 S JUANITA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 S JUANITA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6713 S JUANITA STREET has units with dishwashers.
