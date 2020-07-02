All apartments in Tampa
Location

6703 N Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33604
Riverbend

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON! - Great back yard, storage shed. Washer / dryer hook up. Quiet street!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6703 North Boulevard have any available units?
6703 North Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 6703 North Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6703 North Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6703 North Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 6703 North Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 6703 North Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6703 North Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6703 North Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6703 North Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6703 North Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6703 North Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6703 North Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6703 North Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6703 North Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6703 North Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6703 North Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6703 North Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

