Tampa, FL
6604 S. Kissimmee St.
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:34 AM

6604 S. Kissimmee St.

6604 South Kissimmee Street · No Longer Available
Location

6604 South Kissimmee Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family Home - South Tampa - This home is now available for a long-term resident. This 3 bedroom home features ceramic tile flooring throughout (no carpet), indoor laundry, warm paint colors and a fenced yard. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the PLAY BUTTON which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=M25ZWBDN1wD

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take West Shore Blvd, turn west on McCoy St, turn right on Kissimmee St.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you

(RLNE4990473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 S. Kissimmee St. have any available units?
6604 S. Kissimmee St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 6604 S. Kissimmee St. currently offering any rent specials?
6604 S. Kissimmee St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 S. Kissimmee St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6604 S. Kissimmee St. is pet friendly.
Does 6604 S. Kissimmee St. offer parking?
No, 6604 S. Kissimmee St. does not offer parking.
Does 6604 S. Kissimmee St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 S. Kissimmee St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 S. Kissimmee St. have a pool?
No, 6604 S. Kissimmee St. does not have a pool.
Does 6604 S. Kissimmee St. have accessible units?
No, 6604 S. Kissimmee St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 S. Kissimmee St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6604 S. Kissimmee St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6604 S. Kissimmee St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6604 S. Kissimmee St. does not have units with air conditioning.
