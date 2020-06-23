All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

6414 North 41st St,

6414 North 41st Street · (727) 888-2262
Location

6414 North 41st Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Northeast Community

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6414 North 41st St, · Avail. Jul 15

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
6414 North 41st St, Available 07/15/20 Must SEE!!!! 3bdrm/1bath $1,195.00 ** Ready July 15th**Section 8 OK - 6414 N 41st St, Tampa
$1,195.00/month
$1,195.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee
Section 8 OK

Cute 3bdrm/1bath House
Spacious Living Room
Large front porch
Updated kitchen
Huge yard
Storage Shed
Plenty of parking

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owner’s discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE3866779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6414 North 41st St, have any available units?
6414 North 41st St, has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 6414 North 41st St, currently offering any rent specials?
6414 North 41st St, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6414 North 41st St, pet-friendly?
No, 6414 North 41st St, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6414 North 41st St, offer parking?
Yes, 6414 North 41st St, offers parking.
Does 6414 North 41st St, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6414 North 41st St, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6414 North 41st St, have a pool?
No, 6414 North 41st St, does not have a pool.
Does 6414 North 41st St, have accessible units?
No, 6414 North 41st St, does not have accessible units.
Does 6414 North 41st St, have units with dishwashers?
No, 6414 North 41st St, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6414 North 41st St, have units with air conditioning?
No, 6414 North 41st St, does not have units with air conditioning.
