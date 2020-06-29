All apartments in Tampa
6408 S Himes Ave
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

6408 S Himes Ave

6408 South Himes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6408 South Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
South Tampa Location - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE5657830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 S Himes Ave have any available units?
6408 S Himes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 6408 S Himes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6408 S Himes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 S Himes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6408 S Himes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6408 S Himes Ave offer parking?
No, 6408 S Himes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6408 S Himes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 S Himes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 S Himes Ave have a pool?
No, 6408 S Himes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6408 S Himes Ave have accessible units?
No, 6408 S Himes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 S Himes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 S Himes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6408 S Himes Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6408 S Himes Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

