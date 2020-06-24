All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

6317 S. Roberts Ave #B

6317 S Roberts Av a B · No Longer Available
Location

6317 S Roberts Av a B, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM IN SOUTH TAMPA !!! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in South Tampa just 2 miles from MacDill AFB !!! The property is very CLEAN and move in ready. The home includes a full sized refrigerator, range and microwave. There are also washer and dryer hook ups that will accommodate a full sized washer and dryer (tenant provided). There is also a brand new storage unit at the property.

Sorry, no pets per the owner.

Please visit www.bayarearentals.net for additional details as well as to review and make application.

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

This property is "non-managed", please review the "Residential Lease Non-Managed" on our web site.

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

(RLNE5162078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6317 S. Roberts Ave #B have any available units?
6317 S. Roberts Ave #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6317 S. Roberts Ave #B have?
Some of 6317 S. Roberts Ave #B's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6317 S. Roberts Ave #B currently offering any rent specials?
6317 S. Roberts Ave #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6317 S. Roberts Ave #B pet-friendly?
No, 6317 S. Roberts Ave #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6317 S. Roberts Ave #B offer parking?
No, 6317 S. Roberts Ave #B does not offer parking.
Does 6317 S. Roberts Ave #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6317 S. Roberts Ave #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6317 S. Roberts Ave #B have a pool?
No, 6317 S. Roberts Ave #B does not have a pool.
Does 6317 S. Roberts Ave #B have accessible units?
No, 6317 S. Roberts Ave #B does not have accessible units.
Does 6317 S. Roberts Ave #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6317 S. Roberts Ave #B does not have units with dishwashers.
