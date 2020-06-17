6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE

Amenities

POOL home! This South Tampa home has been completely updated and is move-in ready! The A/C and roof were replaced in 2015 and the plumbing and electrical completely redone in 2016. The open floor plan lends itself to family time and great entertaining. The kitchen has beautiful white maple cabinets including full overlay soft-close doors and drawers. The granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances bring a modern style to this classic beauty. The cozy family room is perfect for hanging out and watching TV. There is an indoor laundry which is a rare find in this era home. From the master bedroom enjoy a view of the beautiful in-ground pool which was resurfaced in 2017. There is plenty of room for entertaining and the kids or pets to play in the large, totally fenced backyard. The over sized 2 car detached garage has room for 2 cars and a work space. An extra parking pad provides space for a trailer or other toys. Talk about location, location, location! Only minutes to MacDill, the Selmon Expressway and the Gandy Bridge plus easy access to all of the shopping, restaurants, and entertainment South Tampa has to offer. Pool and lawn maintenance included. Pets OK with owner approval.