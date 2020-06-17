All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE

6317 South Lansdale Circle · (813) 777-0966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6317 South Lansdale Circle, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
POOL home! This South Tampa home has been completely updated and is move-in ready! The A/C and roof were replaced in 2015 and the plumbing and electrical completely redone in 2016. The open floor plan lends itself to family time and great entertaining. The kitchen has beautiful white maple cabinets including full overlay soft-close doors and drawers. The granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances bring a modern style to this classic beauty. The cozy family room is perfect for hanging out and watching TV. There is an indoor laundry which is a rare find in this era home. From the master bedroom enjoy a view of the beautiful in-ground pool which was resurfaced in 2017. There is plenty of room for entertaining and the kids or pets to play in the large, totally fenced backyard. The over sized 2 car detached garage has room for 2 cars and a work space. An extra parking pad provides space for a trailer or other toys. Talk about location, location, location! Only minutes to MacDill, the Selmon Expressway and the Gandy Bridge plus easy access to all of the shopping, restaurants, and entertainment South Tampa has to offer. Pool and lawn maintenance included. Pets OK with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE have any available units?
6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE have?
Some of 6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St
Tampa, FL 33609
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity