Tampa, FL
6307 CHAUNCY STREET
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:07 PM

6307 CHAUNCY STREET

6307 Chauncy Street · No Longer Available
Location

6307 Chauncy Street, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home is one of a kind! It features an open floor plan and plenty of living space. The modern kitchen has updated appliances and ample cabinet space. The inviting living room has a cozy fireplace. The master bathroom includes a garden tub and dual sinks. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6307 CHAUNCY STREET have any available units?
6307 CHAUNCY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6307 CHAUNCY STREET have?
Some of 6307 CHAUNCY STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6307 CHAUNCY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6307 CHAUNCY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6307 CHAUNCY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6307 CHAUNCY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6307 CHAUNCY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6307 CHAUNCY STREET offers parking.
Does 6307 CHAUNCY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6307 CHAUNCY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6307 CHAUNCY STREET have a pool?
Yes, 6307 CHAUNCY STREET has a pool.
Does 6307 CHAUNCY STREET have accessible units?
No, 6307 CHAUNCY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6307 CHAUNCY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6307 CHAUNCY STREET has units with dishwashers.

