6307 CHAUNCY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home is one of a kind! It features an open floor plan and plenty of living space. The modern kitchen has updated appliances and ample cabinet space. The inviting living room has a cozy fireplace. The master bathroom includes a garden tub and dual sinks. This home won’t last long!