627 Danube
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM
1 of 10
627 Danube
627 Danube Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
627 Danube Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great house with a large treed back yard on Davis Islands. Close to Tampa General Hospital and downtown. On a quiet street and in a good school district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 627 Danube have any available units?
627 Danube doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 627 Danube currently offering any rent specials?
627 Danube is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Danube pet-friendly?
No, 627 Danube is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 627 Danube offer parking?
No, 627 Danube does not offer parking.
Does 627 Danube have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Danube does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Danube have a pool?
No, 627 Danube does not have a pool.
Does 627 Danube have accessible units?
No, 627 Danube does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Danube have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 Danube does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 Danube have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 Danube does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
