All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 627 Danube.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
627 Danube
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

627 Danube

627 Danube Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Davis Islands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

627 Danube Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great house with a large treed back yard on Davis Islands. Close to Tampa General Hospital and downtown. On a quiet street and in a good school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Danube have any available units?
627 Danube doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 627 Danube currently offering any rent specials?
627 Danube is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Danube pet-friendly?
No, 627 Danube is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 627 Danube offer parking?
No, 627 Danube does not offer parking.
Does 627 Danube have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Danube does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Danube have a pool?
No, 627 Danube does not have a pool.
Does 627 Danube have accessible units?
No, 627 Danube does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Danube have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 Danube does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 Danube have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 Danube does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College