Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE
6222 Rolling Hammock Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6222 Rolling Hammock Place, Tampa, FL 33610
Northeast Community
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom/ 1 car garage block home has living room/ Dining room combination, ceramic tile and laminate flooring throughout, oversize screen porch and large back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE have any available units?
6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE have?
Some of 6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE offers parking.
Does 6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE have a pool?
No, 6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6222 ROLLING HAMMOCK PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Channel District
Old Seminole Heights
Temple Crest
Mac Farlane Park
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College