Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

6218 N 37th St

6218 North 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6218 North 37th Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Woodland Terrace

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Corner Lot featuring large detached garage/workshop, and within walking distance to Sheehy Elementary School. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, CHAC, and plenty of yard space. Apply for free at www.realnetpropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6218 N 37th St have any available units?
6218 N 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 6218 N 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
6218 N 37th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6218 N 37th St pet-friendly?
No, 6218 N 37th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6218 N 37th St offer parking?
Yes, 6218 N 37th St does offer parking.
Does 6218 N 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6218 N 37th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6218 N 37th St have a pool?
No, 6218 N 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 6218 N 37th St have accessible units?
No, 6218 N 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6218 N 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6218 N 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6218 N 37th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6218 N 37th St does not have units with air conditioning.
