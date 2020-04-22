All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:15 PM

6216 South Himes Avenue

6216 South Himes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6216 South Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 5/21/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 South Himes Avenue have any available units?
6216 South Himes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 6216 South Himes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6216 South Himes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 South Himes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6216 South Himes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6216 South Himes Avenue offer parking?
No, 6216 South Himes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6216 South Himes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 South Himes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 South Himes Avenue have a pool?
No, 6216 South Himes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6216 South Himes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6216 South Himes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 South Himes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6216 South Himes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6216 South Himes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6216 South Himes Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
