Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

607 Masthead Court

607 Masthead Court · No Longer Available
Location

607 Masthead Court, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
See the Video Property Tour

Available 10/16/18! This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2- car garage condo has approximately 1,616 sq ft is conveniently located on Harbor Island in a gated community. This home features spacious rooms, blinds, ceiling fans and full size washer and dryer. The flooring is ceramic tile and carpet. Open floor plan and balcony. The kitchen includes a large pantry, wood cabinets; granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet with extra storage space. All the bedrooms have extra closet space or walk in closets. The community includes a pool, tennis court, and clubhouse and is a gated community. Tenants will need to purchase car decal $25 each and Access card $25 each. Water, Sewer and Garbage included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Masthead Court have any available units?
607 Masthead Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Masthead Court have?
Some of 607 Masthead Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Masthead Court currently offering any rent specials?
607 Masthead Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Masthead Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Masthead Court is pet friendly.
Does 607 Masthead Court offer parking?
Yes, 607 Masthead Court offers parking.
Does 607 Masthead Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 Masthead Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Masthead Court have a pool?
Yes, 607 Masthead Court has a pool.
Does 607 Masthead Court have accessible units?
No, 607 Masthead Court does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Masthead Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 Masthead Court has units with dishwashers.

