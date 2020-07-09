607 Masthead Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

See the Video Property Tour



Available 10/16/18! This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2- car garage condo has approximately 1,616 sq ft is conveniently located on Harbor Island in a gated community. This home features spacious rooms, blinds, ceiling fans and full size washer and dryer. The flooring is ceramic tile and carpet. Open floor plan and balcony. The kitchen includes a large pantry, wood cabinets; granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet with extra storage space. All the bedrooms have extra closet space or walk in closets. The community includes a pool, tennis court, and clubhouse and is a gated community. Tenants will need to purchase car decal $25 each and Access card $25 each. Water, Sewer and Garbage included in the rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.