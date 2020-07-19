6040 Catlin Dr.

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Pool Home in Tampa Palms - Spacious Tampa Palms pool home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with pond views Home has been freshly painted and there are new tile floors in all bathrooms. There is a formal living room and separate dining room with arches and bay windows. The kitchen has recessed lighting, eat-in space, pantry closet, breakfast bar and gas stove. The kitchen is open to the family room which has a slider to the lanai/pool area. The large master suite has a separate sitting/office area with access to the lanai and the master bath features a garden tub, his and hers vanities, separate shower and 2 walk in closets. There is a private bedroom and bath at the back of the house. Lawn service and pool care are included in the rent. Solar pool heater is not warranted. Water softener not warranted. Tenant is required to have renters insurance throughout tenancy and to provide proof prior to move in. Use of Club Tampa Palms included with rent.



(RLNE4751039)