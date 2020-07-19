All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6040 Catlin Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6040 Catlin Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6040 Catlin Dr.

6040 Catlin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Palms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6040 Catlin Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Pool Home in Tampa Palms - Spacious Tampa Palms pool home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with pond views Home has been freshly painted and there are new tile floors in all bathrooms. There is a formal living room and separate dining room with arches and bay windows. The kitchen has recessed lighting, eat-in space, pantry closet, breakfast bar and gas stove. The kitchen is open to the family room which has a slider to the lanai/pool area. The large master suite has a separate sitting/office area with access to the lanai and the master bath features a garden tub, his and hers vanities, separate shower and 2 walk in closets. There is a private bedroom and bath at the back of the house. Lawn service and pool care are included in the rent. Solar pool heater is not warranted. Water softener not warranted. Tenant is required to have renters insurance throughout tenancy and to provide proof prior to move in. Use of Club Tampa Palms included with rent.

(RLNE4751039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6040 Catlin Dr. have any available units?
6040 Catlin Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6040 Catlin Dr. have?
Some of 6040 Catlin Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6040 Catlin Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6040 Catlin Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6040 Catlin Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6040 Catlin Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6040 Catlin Dr. offer parking?
No, 6040 Catlin Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6040 Catlin Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6040 Catlin Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6040 Catlin Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6040 Catlin Dr. has a pool.
Does 6040 Catlin Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6040 Catlin Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6040 Catlin Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6040 Catlin Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College