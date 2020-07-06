Rent Calculator
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:44 AM
1 of 15
6021 S SWITZER AVENUE
6021 South Switzer Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6021 South Switzer Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Home located in a quiet neighborhood, near Macdill AFB, Soho, Hyde Park, Bayshore, Ybor, and Downtown Tampa. Property has a nice size yard with Live Oak trees, Covered Carport, Shed, and screen porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6021 S SWITZER AVENUE have any available units?
6021 S SWITZER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6021 S SWITZER AVENUE have?
Some of 6021 S SWITZER AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6021 S SWITZER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6021 S SWITZER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 S SWITZER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6021 S SWITZER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 6021 S SWITZER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6021 S SWITZER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6021 S SWITZER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6021 S SWITZER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 S SWITZER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6021 S SWITZER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6021 S SWITZER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6021 S SWITZER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 S SWITZER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6021 S SWITZER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
