All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6014 6th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6014 6th St S
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

6014 6th St S

6014 South 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

6014 South 6th Street, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Desirable South Tampa Location!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE1896946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 6th St S have any available units?
6014 6th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 6014 6th St S currently offering any rent specials?
6014 6th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 6th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6014 6th St S is pet friendly.
Does 6014 6th St S offer parking?
No, 6014 6th St S does not offer parking.
Does 6014 6th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 6th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 6th St S have a pool?
No, 6014 6th St S does not have a pool.
Does 6014 6th St S have accessible units?
No, 6014 6th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 6th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 6th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 6th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6014 6th St S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College