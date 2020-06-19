6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy

Amenities
A 2 bedroom 1 bath Townhome with a newly renovated kitchen off South Dale Mabry! Right up the road from MacDill Air Force Base, This complex has had a full interior and exterior facelift, featuring units with new stainless steel appliances, backsplash, bathroom tile, paint, drywall and more! The exterior features beautiful new mature landscaping, sod, plants, trees, mulch and new concrete! New bike rack pavilions are coming soon with a grilling outdoor area with a on-site washer/dryer room as well! This apartment complex is ready for new tenants. This home has a great view and will not last long
call me at 813 999 0381 if you have any questions
(RLNE4873823)