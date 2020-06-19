All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy

6001 Dale Mabry Highway · (813) 474-7410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6001 Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $995 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
A 2 bedroom 1 bath Townhome with a newly renovated kitchen off South Dale Mabry! Right up the road from MacDill Air Force Base, This complex has had a full interior and exterior facelift, featuring units with new stainless steel appliances, backsplash, bathroom tile, paint, drywall and more! The exterior features beautiful new mature landscaping, sod, plants, trees, mulch and new concrete! New bike rack pavilions are coming soon with a grilling outdoor area with a on-site washer/dryer room as well! This apartment complex is ready for new tenants. This home has a great view and will not last long

call me at 813 999 0381 if you have any questions

(RLNE4873823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy have any available units?
6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy have?
Some of 6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy offer parking?
No, 6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy have a pool?
No, 6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy have accessible units?
No, 6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy has units with dishwashers.
