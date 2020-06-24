Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM
1 of 6
5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY
5917 N Dale Mabry Hwy
·
No Longer Available
Location
5917 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South
Amenities
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available Now!!!
3 bedroom apartment with tile floors, full kitchen, and washer and dryer!
Enjoy all that south Tampa has to offer with shopping, restaurants, and close to interstate systems.
Call our office today for a private tour!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY have any available units?
5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY have?
Some of 5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, ceiling fan, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY offer parking?
No, 5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5917 S DALE MABRY HIGHWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
