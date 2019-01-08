All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 5902 Printery St Unit 105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5902 Printery St Unit 105
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:46 AM

5902 Printery St Unit 105

5902 Printery St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5902 Printery St, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Westshore Yacht Club townhouse on the park! Three story townhome with an attached 2-car garage in beautiful condition. First floor den or at home office. Main level living and dining rooms plus guest powder room have 9ft ceilings, crown molding and sliding doors that access a lovely terrace overlooking the park. Open concept plan features chef inspired kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinetry. Third floor master bedroom includes two closets, ensuite bath with double vanities and spa inspired glass shower.Large secondary with bath and laundry center also on the level. Rent includes water, sewer, cable, Internet and the Annual Bay Club membership. Westshore Yacht Club is a gated community with marina, private Bay Club Day spa, fitness center, 2 sparkling swimming pools, Tiki bar, dining room and community park with playground. Please call Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 Printery St Unit 105 have any available units?
5902 Printery St Unit 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5902 Printery St Unit 105 have?
Some of 5902 Printery St Unit 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 Printery St Unit 105 currently offering any rent specials?
5902 Printery St Unit 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 Printery St Unit 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5902 Printery St Unit 105 is pet friendly.
Does 5902 Printery St Unit 105 offer parking?
Yes, 5902 Printery St Unit 105 offers parking.
Does 5902 Printery St Unit 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5902 Printery St Unit 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 Printery St Unit 105 have a pool?
Yes, 5902 Printery St Unit 105 has a pool.
Does 5902 Printery St Unit 105 have accessible units?
No, 5902 Printery St Unit 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 Printery St Unit 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5902 Printery St Unit 105 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College