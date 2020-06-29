5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park elevator 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Here is something spectacular!! This beautifully appointed residence in the Casa Bahia neighborhood of the Westshore Yacht Club. Let the private elevator whisk you to your corner residence offering the ultimate in privacy overlooking Tampa Bay( Preferred South Views), two Marinas and a Tidal Pond with shore birds and native wildlife. You’ll be captivated by the morning sunrises and evening sunsets as you relax on your 700 sf screened wrap around terrace/Loggia. The floor plan of this residence is open and entertaining with oversized sliding doors that pocket to provide a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living spaces. Loads of quality features throughout the home include upgraded Chef’s delight kitchen with custom cabinets; center island for prep and storage; Chef’s collection Kitchen Aid Appliance (including 5 burner gas cook top). The expanded living/great room features panoramic Water view of open Bay . The master’s retreat is spacious with large sliding doors opening to screened porch and an elegantly appointed master bath with huge walk-in closet. The 2 add’l bedrooms and separate office are located on opposite side of the residence providing the ultimate in privacy between bedroom spaces. WSYC is a 24-hr gated master planned community with a 149-slip marina, members only Bay Club, 2 heated swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center, day spa, dining and dog park. Convenient to downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport and Gulf beaches, enjoy the best of Florida living.