Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:58 PM

5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE

5715 Yeats Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5715 Yeats Manor Drive, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Here is something spectacular!! This beautifully appointed residence in the Casa Bahia neighborhood of the Westshore Yacht Club. Let the private elevator whisk you to your corner residence offering the ultimate in privacy overlooking Tampa Bay( Preferred South Views), two Marinas and a Tidal Pond with shore birds and native wildlife. You’ll be captivated by the morning sunrises and evening sunsets as you relax on your 700 sf screened wrap around terrace/Loggia. The floor plan of this residence is open and entertaining with oversized sliding doors that pocket to provide a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living spaces. Loads of quality features throughout the home include upgraded Chef’s delight kitchen with custom cabinets; center island for prep and storage; Chef’s collection Kitchen Aid Appliance (including 5 burner gas cook top). The expanded living/great room features panoramic Water view of open Bay . The master’s retreat is spacious with large sliding doors opening to screened porch and an elegantly appointed master bath with huge walk-in closet. The 2 add’l bedrooms and separate office are located on opposite side of the residence providing the ultimate in privacy between bedroom spaces. WSYC is a 24-hr gated master planned community with a 149-slip marina, members only Bay Club, 2 heated swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center, day spa, dining and dog park. Convenient to downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport and Gulf beaches, enjoy the best of Florida living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5715 YEATS MANOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
