All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 5322 S West Shore Blvd 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5322 S West Shore Blvd 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5322 S West Shore Blvd 1

5322 South West Shore Boulevard · (727) 420-7912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5322 South West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bike storage
Brand new South Tampa stunner by Gandy - Property Id: 227838

Brand new luxury South Tampa apartments at a great price. Walk to Hula Bay Club and Salt Shack On The Bay. Min. to the Crosstown Expressway, MacDill Air Force Base, Hyde Pk, Downtown Tampa, Gandy Bridge. Heated pool with cabanas, 24/7 fitness with cardio/strength training and water rower. Spin bikes, social room, business center, bike storage, HUGE 1/3rd acre dog park with agility. Gated community, package room, washer/dryer inc. walk in closets, double sink in master, side by side stainless fridge, quartz countertops, ceiling fans in all rooms and more.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*
*Please note-you apply at the apartment community not through Suzie.
suziea@a-teamre.com 727-420-7912
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227838
Property Id 227838

(RLNE5839358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5322 S West Shore Blvd 1 have any available units?
5322 S West Shore Blvd 1 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5322 S West Shore Blvd 1 have?
Some of 5322 S West Shore Blvd 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5322 S West Shore Blvd 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5322 S West Shore Blvd 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5322 S West Shore Blvd 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5322 S West Shore Blvd 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5322 S West Shore Blvd 1 offer parking?
No, 5322 S West Shore Blvd 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5322 S West Shore Blvd 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5322 S West Shore Blvd 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5322 S West Shore Blvd 1 have a pool?
Yes, 5322 S West Shore Blvd 1 has a pool.
Does 5322 S West Shore Blvd 1 have accessible units?
No, 5322 S West Shore Blvd 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5322 S West Shore Blvd 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5322 S West Shore Blvd 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5322 S West Shore Blvd 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity