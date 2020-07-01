All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:02 PM

5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206

5304 West Kennedy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Beach Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5304 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Large Upgraded 1Bd/1Ba Condo Westshore Area Gated - Property Id: 213926

This second floor Condo has 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom with 776 SF and located in the gated community of Sienna Villas in South Tampa. The home has a living room / dining room combo. French doors lead to a screen balcony. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and a large walk-in closet and has an en suite bathroom with a tub and shower combo. This home has wood in the living room/dining room combo, tile and carpet in the bedroom. The unit includes a utility closet with stacked washer and dryer. Sienna Villas has a community pool & exercise room and is located in the Beach Park-area of South Tampa, convenient to Tampa International Airport, the Westshore business district, the Interstate highway and the bridges to the Pinellas County beaches. Water, Sewer and Trash included in the rent. Call listing agent Vicki Paul at (813)230-0235
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213926
Property Id 213926

(RLNE5506063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206 have any available units?
5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206 have?
Some of 5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206 currently offering any rent specials?
5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206 is pet friendly.
Does 5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206 offer parking?
No, 5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206 does not offer parking.
Does 5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206 have a pool?
Yes, 5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206 has a pool.
Does 5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206 have accessible units?
No, 5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College