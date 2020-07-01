5304 W Kennedy Blvd 206

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Large Upgraded 1Bd/1Ba Condo Westshore Area Gated - Property Id: 213926



This second floor Condo has 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom with 776 SF and located in the gated community of Sienna Villas in South Tampa. The home has a living room / dining room combo. French doors lead to a screen balcony. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and a large walk-in closet and has an en suite bathroom with a tub and shower combo. This home has wood in the living room/dining room combo, tile and carpet in the bedroom. The unit includes a utility closet with stacked washer and dryer. Sienna Villas has a community pool & exercise room and is located in the Beach Park-area of South Tampa, convenient to Tampa International Airport, the Westshore business district, the Interstate highway and the bridges to the Pinellas County beaches. Water, Sewer and Trash included in the rent. Call listing agent Vicki Paul at (813)230-0235

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213926

Property Id 213926



(RLNE5506063)