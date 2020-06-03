Rent Calculator
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:18 AM
5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE
5233 Tennis Court Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
5233 Tennis Court Circle, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
tennis court
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
All measurements are approx, please measure yourself. For pets please contact the HOA in regards to restrictions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
250
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE have any available units?
5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE have?
Some of 5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5233 TENNIS COURT CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
