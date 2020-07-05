5215 S West Shore Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage

Sub Leasing My 1 bedroom apartment, Im moving back home for the summer. Dont have to pay security deposit, Ive already paid it, only have to pay a 50$ application fee.

Facts and features

Cooling: Central

Pets: Cats, small dogs, large dogs

Laundry: Washer/dryer

Outdoor: Picnic area

Building amenities

Fitness center

Gated entry

Picnic area

Barbecue

Bicycle storage

24 hour maintenance

Unit features

Features may not be available for all units

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Hardwood flooring

Laminate flooring

Oven

Range

Refrigerator/freezer

Tile flooring

Vinyl flooring

Washer/dryer

AC: Central

Special features

PSTA-Bus Route 100 Access

Breakfast Bar

Granite Countertops

Permit Parking

Policies

Smoking

This is a smoke free building

Pets allowed

Cats

Large dogs

Small dogs