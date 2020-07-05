All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 5215 S West Shore Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5215 S West Shore Blvd
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:40 AM

5215 S West Shore Blvd

5215 South West Shore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5215 South West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
Sub Leasing My 1 bedroom apartment, Im moving back home for the summer. Dont have to pay security deposit, Ive already paid it, only have to pay a 50$ application fee.
Facts and features
Cooling: Central
Pets: Cats, small dogs, large dogs
Laundry: Washer/dryer
Outdoor: Picnic area
Building amenities
Fitness center
Gated entry
Picnic area
Barbecue
Bicycle storage
24 hour maintenance
Unit features
Features may not be available for all units
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Hardwood flooring
Laminate flooring
Oven
Range
Refrigerator/freezer
Tile flooring
Vinyl flooring
Washer/dryer
AC: Central
Special features
PSTA-Bus Route 100 Access
Breakfast Bar
Granite Countertops
Permit Parking
Policies
Smoking
This is a smoke free building
Pets allowed
Cats
Large dogs
Small dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 S West Shore Blvd have any available units?
5215 S West Shore Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5215 S West Shore Blvd have?
Some of 5215 S West Shore Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 S West Shore Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5215 S West Shore Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 S West Shore Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5215 S West Shore Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5215 S West Shore Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5215 S West Shore Blvd offers parking.
Does 5215 S West Shore Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5215 S West Shore Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 S West Shore Blvd have a pool?
No, 5215 S West Shore Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5215 S West Shore Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5215 S West Shore Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 S West Shore Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5215 S West Shore Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College