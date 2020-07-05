5215 S West Shore Blvd

Amenities
Sub Leasing My 1 bedroom apartment, Im moving back home for the summer. Dont have to pay security deposit, Ive already paid it, only have to pay a 50$ application fee.
Facts and features
Cooling: Central
Pets: Cats, small dogs, large dogs
Laundry: Washer/dryer
Outdoor: Picnic area
Building amenities
Fitness center
Gated entry
Picnic area
Barbecue
Bicycle storage
24 hour maintenance
Unit features
Features may not be available for all units
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Hardwood flooring
Laminate flooring
Oven
Range
Refrigerator/freezer
Tile flooring
Vinyl flooring
Washer/dryer
AC: Central
Special features
PSTA-Bus Route 100 Access
Breakfast Bar
Granite Countertops
Permit Parking
Policies
Smoking
This is a smoke free building
Pets allowed
Cats
Large dogs
Small dogs