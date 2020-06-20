5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage sauna

RARE - With Garage and EXTRA STORAGE ROOM. Current tenant will move out at June 10th. AVAILABLE after June 11th. Pictures took from when property was vacant before. Thank you.



This spacious condominium in Oxford Place has 2 master bedrooms accompanying with in-suite master baths and walk-in closets. The spacious open floorplan gives you vaulted ceilings in the living room leading to a screened patio with panoramic views. New stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer make it even better. Rent including grounds care, daily trash removal and water/sewer. Beyond the gated security you will enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, sand volley ball court, playground, clubhouse, and fitness center, sauna, meeting/study rooms and membership access to all Tampa Palms North Facilities including Club Tampa Palms. Located in the heart of Tampa Palms,location,location,location.Easy access to I-75, making the shops and restaurants of Wiregrass Mall, USF, downtown Tampa and surrounding areas an easy commute.



If credit score is 700+ we collect $1300 First month's rent + $1300 Deposit.If credit score is 700-, one more month rent of $1300 will be collected.



Application fee:Application fee $125+$30 none refundable;

Pet fee application fee none refundable of $55.00/pet;

Pet fee none refundable $300.00

$250 of HOA common area refundable by HOA.