5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD

5125 Palm Springs Boulevard · (813) 855-4982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5125 Palm Springs Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9302 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
sauna
RARE - With Garage and EXTRA STORAGE ROOM. Current tenant will move out at June 10th. AVAILABLE after June 11th. Pictures took from when property was vacant before. Thank you.

This spacious condominium in Oxford Place has 2 master bedrooms accompanying with in-suite master baths and walk-in closets. The spacious open floorplan gives you vaulted ceilings in the living room leading to a screened patio with panoramic views. New stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer make it even better. Rent including grounds care, daily trash removal and water/sewer. Beyond the gated security you will enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, sand volley ball court, playground, clubhouse, and fitness center, sauna, meeting/study rooms and membership access to all Tampa Palms North Facilities including Club Tampa Palms. Located in the heart of Tampa Palms,location,location,location.Easy access to I-75, making the shops and restaurants of Wiregrass Mall, USF, downtown Tampa and surrounding areas an easy commute.

If credit score is 700+ we collect $1300 First month's rent + $1300 Deposit.If credit score is 700-, one more month rent of $1300 will be collected.

Application fee:Application fee $125+$30 none refundable;
Pet fee application fee none refundable of $55.00/pet;
Pet fee none refundable $300.00
$250 of HOA common area refundable by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 200 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD have any available units?
5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5125 PALM SPRINGS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
