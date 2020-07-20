Amenities
5125 Palm Springs Blvd #15306 Available 07/15/19 TAMPA: Oxford Place - Gated Community, 3rd Floor w/Conservation View - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Why keep looking...This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, split bedroom floor plan...2 master suites! All tile and laminate flooring for easy maintenance. 3rd floor unit with conservation views from the screened porch! Inside utility room with washer and dryer, walk-in closet, breakfast bar and all kitchen appliances!
Popular gated community offers a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, sand volleyball court, playground and a car wash area. Very convenient to the interstate, shopping, dining and schools. Call today!
FEATURES:
3rd Floor Unit
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Open Floor Plan
Split Bedrooms
Volume Ceiling
Ceiling Fans
Walk-in Closets
Inside Utility Room w/Washer and Dryer
Tile and Wood Laminate Flooring
Screened Porch w/Conservation View
Water/Sewer/Garbage Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
Small pets are allowed - Under 30lbs. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.
SCHOOLS:
Chiles Elementary
Liberty Middle
Freedom High
HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.
HOA has an application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Married applicants must provide a certified marriage certificate with application (for the HOA approval process).
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
Application Process:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Credit score must be above 600 to apply
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!
(RLNE4139940)