Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Handsome 1600 square foot Town House at Colony Key. Desirable location and community. Home feature spacious rooms with open concept. Beautiful hard wood floors and stairs, bedrooms are carpeted. Large balcony off living room, and each bedrooms have balconies- total of 3. Large Master Bedroom with bath- double vanity and tub shower. Both bedrooms with walk in closets. One car garage with two spaces on driveway. Garage features a large loft storage area. Community pool.