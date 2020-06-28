5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE.

Welcome to Urban Heights! One Bedroom/One Bathroom apartment right in the middle of Seminole Heights. Walking distance to amazing restaurants in this neighborhood. Water/sewer & trash included in the rental price. Don't miss your opportunity to get into this apartment at such a great price. Application must be filled out online. Please contact us for more information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions
