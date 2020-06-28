All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like
5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:59 AM

5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE

5113 Nebraska Avenue · (813) 997-1501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5113 Nebraska Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A2 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to Urban Heights! One Bedroom/One Bathroom apartment right in the middle of Seminole Heights. Walking distance to amazing restaurants in this neighborhood. Water/sewer & trash included in the rental price. Don't miss your opportunity to get into this apartment at such a great price. Application must be filled out online. Please contact us for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE have any available units?
5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE have?
Some of 5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 BedroomsTampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly PlacesTampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park NorthChannel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole HeightsCarver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaErwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-TampaHillsborough Community College