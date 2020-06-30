All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 5108 Parade Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5108 Parade Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

5108 Parade Street

5108 Parade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5108 Parade Street, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Tampa Home with a Remodeled Kitchen
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,269 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This r

(RLNE5733387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 Parade Street have any available units?
5108 Parade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5108 Parade Street have?
Some of 5108 Parade Street's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 Parade Street currently offering any rent specials?
5108 Parade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 Parade Street pet-friendly?
No, 5108 Parade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5108 Parade Street offer parking?
No, 5108 Parade Street does not offer parking.
Does 5108 Parade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5108 Parade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 Parade Street have a pool?
Yes, 5108 Parade Street has a pool.
Does 5108 Parade Street have accessible units?
No, 5108 Parade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 Parade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5108 Parade Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College