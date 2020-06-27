All apartments in Tampa
5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C

5103 S Clarice Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5103 S Clarice Ct, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now. Water, sewer and garbage are included. Fresh paint and flooring throughout.
Nice 2/1 near Gandy and Dale Mabry. Upstairs apartment. One small pet only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C have any available units?
5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C offer parking?
No, 5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C does not offer parking.
Does 5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C have a pool?
No, 5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C have accessible units?
No, 5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C have units with dishwashers?
No, 5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5103 S Clarice Ct Apt C has units with air conditioning.
