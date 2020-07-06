5102 North Jamaica Street, Tampa, FL 33614 Plaza Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful West Tampa home that includes a LARGE screen in patio. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is FULLY renovated and has plenty of living space with a separate dining room, large walk-in closets, and a one car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5102 N JAMAICA STREET have any available units?
5102 N JAMAICA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5102 N JAMAICA STREET have?
Some of 5102 N JAMAICA STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 N JAMAICA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5102 N JAMAICA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.