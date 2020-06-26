All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:39 AM

508 W EUCLID AVENUE

508 West Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

508 West Euclid Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL BUNGALOW. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH ROOMS. UPATED KITCHEN . WOOD FLOORS AND CERAMIC TILE. BONUS ROOM. DETACHED GARAGE/ STORAGE UNIT WITH WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP. FENCED BACK YARD. READY FOR A NEW TENANT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 W EUCLID AVENUE have any available units?
508 W EUCLID AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 W EUCLID AVENUE have?
Some of 508 W EUCLID AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 W EUCLID AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
508 W EUCLID AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 W EUCLID AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 508 W EUCLID AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 508 W EUCLID AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 508 W EUCLID AVENUE offers parking.
Does 508 W EUCLID AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 W EUCLID AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 W EUCLID AVENUE have a pool?
No, 508 W EUCLID AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 508 W EUCLID AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 508 W EUCLID AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 508 W EUCLID AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 W EUCLID AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
