Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:06 AM

507 E Hugh St

507 East Hugh Street · No Longer Available
Location

507 East Hugh Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath Tampa Heights bungalow, 1 block from Robles Park, 1 block from bus stops, and close to I275 for easy commute!

Apply for Free at www.realnetpropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 E Hugh St have any available units?
507 E Hugh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 507 E Hugh St currently offering any rent specials?
507 E Hugh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 E Hugh St pet-friendly?
No, 507 E Hugh St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 507 E Hugh St offer parking?
No, 507 E Hugh St does not offer parking.
Does 507 E Hugh St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 E Hugh St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 E Hugh St have a pool?
No, 507 E Hugh St does not have a pool.
Does 507 E Hugh St have accessible units?
No, 507 E Hugh St does not have accessible units.
Does 507 E Hugh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 E Hugh St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 E Hugh St have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 E Hugh St does not have units with air conditioning.
