Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 507 E Hugh St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
507 E Hugh St
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:06 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
507 E Hugh St
507 East Hugh Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
507 East Hugh Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath Tampa Heights bungalow, 1 block from Robles Park, 1 block from bus stops, and close to I275 for easy commute!
Apply for Free at www.realnetpropertymanagement.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 507 E Hugh St have any available units?
507 E Hugh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 507 E Hugh St currently offering any rent specials?
507 E Hugh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 E Hugh St pet-friendly?
No, 507 E Hugh St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 507 E Hugh St offer parking?
No, 507 E Hugh St does not offer parking.
Does 507 E Hugh St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 E Hugh St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 E Hugh St have a pool?
No, 507 E Hugh St does not have a pool.
Does 507 E Hugh St have accessible units?
No, 507 E Hugh St does not have accessible units.
Does 507 E Hugh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 E Hugh St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 E Hugh St have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 E Hugh St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College