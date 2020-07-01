505 W PARIS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

COZY 2 BED 1 BATH BUNGALOW WITH FRONT PORCH. JUST UNDER 1000SF. INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM. GREAT ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORS.

GREAT SEMINOLE HEIGHTS LOCATION CLOSE TO RIVER, EATERIES AND BREWERIES. READY FOR NEW TENANT. CALL TODAY!