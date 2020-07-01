505 West Paris Street, Tampa, FL 33604 Old Seminole Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
COZY 2 BED 1 BATH BUNGALOW WITH FRONT PORCH. JUST UNDER 1000SF. INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM. GREAT ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORS. GREAT SEMINOLE HEIGHTS LOCATION CLOSE TO RIVER, EATERIES AND BREWERIES. READY FOR NEW TENANT. CALL TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 W PARIS STREET have any available units?
505 W PARIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 W PARIS STREET have?
Some of 505 W PARIS STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 W PARIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
505 W PARIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.