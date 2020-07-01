All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 505 W PARIS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
505 W PARIS STREET
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

505 W PARIS STREET

505 West Paris Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

505 West Paris Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
COZY 2 BED 1 BATH BUNGALOW WITH FRONT PORCH. JUST UNDER 1000SF. INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM. GREAT ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORS.
GREAT SEMINOLE HEIGHTS LOCATION CLOSE TO RIVER, EATERIES AND BREWERIES. READY FOR NEW TENANT. CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 W PARIS STREET have any available units?
505 W PARIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 W PARIS STREET have?
Some of 505 W PARIS STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 W PARIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
505 W PARIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 W PARIS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 505 W PARIS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 505 W PARIS STREET offer parking?
No, 505 W PARIS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 505 W PARIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 W PARIS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 W PARIS STREET have a pool?
No, 505 W PARIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 505 W PARIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 505 W PARIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 505 W PARIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 W PARIS STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College