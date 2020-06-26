502 S. Albany Ave.

Amenities
Fabulous Townhome in the heart of South Tampa - Property Id: 43373
Beautiful townhouse off of Swann and Howard streets. Excellent location that is in walking distance to great restaurants, shopping, theaters and many other entertainments. Hardwood floors, granite kitchen and bathrooms, plantation shutters throughout and garage parking for one car and driveway long enough for 2nd vehicle.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/43373
Property Id 43373
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5383713)