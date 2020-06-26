All apartments in Tampa
502 S. Albany Ave.
502 S. Albany Ave.

502 South Albany Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

502 South Albany Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Fabulous Townhome in the heart of South Tampa - Property Id: 43373

Beautiful townhouse off of Swann and Howard streets. Excellent location that is in walking distance to great restaurants, shopping, theaters and many other entertainments. Hardwood floors, granite kitchen and bathrooms, plantation shutters throughout and garage parking for one car and driveway long enough for 2nd vehicle.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/43373
Property Id 43373

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5383713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 S. Albany Ave. have any available units?
502 S. Albany Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 S. Albany Ave. have?
Some of 502 S. Albany Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 S. Albany Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
502 S. Albany Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 S. Albany Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 502 S. Albany Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 502 S. Albany Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 502 S. Albany Ave. offers parking.
Does 502 S. Albany Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 S. Albany Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 S. Albany Ave. have a pool?
No, 502 S. Albany Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 502 S. Albany Ave. have accessible units?
No, 502 S. Albany Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 502 S. Albany Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 S. Albany Ave. has units with dishwashers.
