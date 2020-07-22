All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 501 Knights Run Ave #1211.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
501 Knights Run Ave #1211
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

501 Knights Run Ave #1211

501 Knights Run Avenue · (813) 344-3499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Harbour Island
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

501 Knights Run Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 501 Knights Run Ave #1211 · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Amazing Harbour Island 1/1!!! - HARBOUR ISLAND CONDO! This beautiful condominium is located in the desirable Harbour Place City Homes community in Downtown Tampa. 784 sq. ft. 1 bed 1 bath with balcony, and 1-assigned parking space. The unit includes Whirpool stainless steel appliances, white countertops, and wood flooring throughout. The property is centrally located near Channelside, Davis Island, Hyde Park, Downtown and just minutes away from the Cultural Arts District. Community amenities include a gym, pool, outdoor grill and entertainment area, carwash, business center, and gated access. Located near shops, dining, Port of Tampa, Downtown, Bayshore Blvd, Amalie Arena, and much more. Call to schedule your private showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4435598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Knights Run Ave #1211 have any available units?
501 Knights Run Ave #1211 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Knights Run Ave #1211 have?
Some of 501 Knights Run Ave #1211's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Knights Run Ave #1211 currently offering any rent specials?
501 Knights Run Ave #1211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Knights Run Ave #1211 pet-friendly?
No, 501 Knights Run Ave #1211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 501 Knights Run Ave #1211 offer parking?
Yes, 501 Knights Run Ave #1211 offers parking.
Does 501 Knights Run Ave #1211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Knights Run Ave #1211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Knights Run Ave #1211 have a pool?
Yes, 501 Knights Run Ave #1211 has a pool.
Does 501 Knights Run Ave #1211 have accessible units?
No, 501 Knights Run Ave #1211 does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Knights Run Ave #1211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Knights Run Ave #1211 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 501 Knights Run Ave #1211?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity