501 Knights Run Ave #1211

Amazing Harbour Island 1/1!!! - HARBOUR ISLAND CONDO! This beautiful condominium is located in the desirable Harbour Place City Homes community in Downtown Tampa. 784 sq. ft. 1 bed 1 bath with balcony, and 1-assigned parking space. The unit includes Whirpool stainless steel appliances, white countertops, and wood flooring throughout. The property is centrally located near Channelside, Davis Island, Hyde Park, Downtown and just minutes away from the Cultural Arts District. Community amenities include a gym, pool, outdoor grill and entertainment area, carwash, business center, and gated access. Located near shops, dining, Port of Tampa, Downtown, Bayshore Blvd, Amalie Arena, and much more. Call to schedule your private showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4435598)