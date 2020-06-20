All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

5008 W. Lancaster St

5008 West Lancaster Street · (813) 694-9785
Location

5008 West Lancaster Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5008 W. Lancaster St · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2029 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 level Furnished or Unfurnished townhome in South Tampa close to MacDill AFB!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome in desirable South Tampa close to MacDill AFB!! Home features: carpet, ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring. Ground level features enormous 1000-sq ft tandem style garage with plenty of room for two or more cars, or boat, with ample storage as well. Second level features: balcony, living/dining combo area, spacious kitchen with pantry and plenty of counter and cabinet space, half bath/laundry room combo and extra-large bonus room perfect as home office, study or TV room. Third level features: large master bedroom with walk-in closet and bath, plus 2 guest rooms, one with walk-in closet also, and guest bath with full tub. Great location convenient to MacDill AFB, Gandy Blvd, sandy beaches and trails at Picnic Island, Crosstown Expressway and Gandy Bridge. Call now to view this great home.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1170061?accessKey=5ac0

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara Zellers with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE3968186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 W. Lancaster St have any available units?
5008 W. Lancaster St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5008 W. Lancaster St have?
Some of 5008 W. Lancaster St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 W. Lancaster St currently offering any rent specials?
5008 W. Lancaster St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 W. Lancaster St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5008 W. Lancaster St is pet friendly.
Does 5008 W. Lancaster St offer parking?
Yes, 5008 W. Lancaster St does offer parking.
Does 5008 W. Lancaster St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 W. Lancaster St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 W. Lancaster St have a pool?
No, 5008 W. Lancaster St does not have a pool.
Does 5008 W. Lancaster St have accessible units?
No, 5008 W. Lancaster St does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 W. Lancaster St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5008 W. Lancaster St does not have units with dishwashers.
