5008 W. Lancaster St

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 level Furnished or Unfurnished townhome in South Tampa close to MacDill AFB!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome in desirable South Tampa close to MacDill AFB!! Home features: carpet, ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring. Ground level features enormous 1000-sq ft tandem style garage with plenty of room for two or more cars, or boat, with ample storage as well. Second level features: balcony, living/dining combo area, spacious kitchen with pantry and plenty of counter and cabinet space, half bath/laundry room combo and extra-large bonus room perfect as home office, study or TV room. Third level features: large master bedroom with walk-in closet and bath, plus 2 guest rooms, one with walk-in closet also, and guest bath with full tub. Great location convenient to MacDill AFB, Gandy Blvd, sandy beaches and trails at Picnic Island, Crosstown Expressway and Gandy Bridge. Call now to view this great home.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1170061?accessKey=5ac0



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara Zellers with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



