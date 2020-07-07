5008 South Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611 Ballast Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Macdill Landings! - Contemporary one bedroom, bath and a half condo in South Tampa. Two story loft style offers a washer and dryer in the unit. Gated parking under building. Water and trash is included in rent.
(RLNE2008074)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.