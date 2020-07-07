All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1

5008 South Macdill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5008 South Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Macdill Landings! - Contemporary one bedroom, bath and a half condo in South Tampa. Two story loft style offers a washer and dryer in the unit. Gated parking under building. Water and trash is included in rent.

(RLNE2008074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5008 S. Macdill Ave Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

